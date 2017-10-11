Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Vetr lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $96.67 to $111.11 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $96.67 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $116.67 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.11.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc. alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ ISRG) traded up 0.939% on Tuesday, hitting $358.325. 125,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.432 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.00 and a 200 day moving average of $308.27. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $203.57 and a one year high of $1,094.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post $7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-receives-buy-rating-from-wedbush.html.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.01, for a total transaction of $229,660.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23 shares in the company, valued at $21,827.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,686,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 143.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 21,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,139.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 51,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.