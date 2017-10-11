Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Held by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. maintained its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Intuit by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total transaction of $257,108.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 182,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $24,611,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,194 shares of company stock valued at $151,162,540. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 249,295 shares of the company traded hands. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Intuit had a return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

