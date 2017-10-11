International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Holdings Cut by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,915,788,000 after buying an additional 181,993 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,478,000 after buying an additional 215,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,649,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,003,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,527,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,805,000 after buying an additional 261,720 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) opened at 148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Standpoint Research raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

