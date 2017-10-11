International Battery Metals Ltd (IBAT) Director Logan Bruce Anderson Sells 50,000 Shares

International Battery Metals Ltd (TSE:IBAT) Director Logan Bruce Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

