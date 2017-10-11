Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,942.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 52.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $287,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $76,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $451,138 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ CORT) traded up 4.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 746,953 shares of the company were exchanged. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

