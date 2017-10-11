Intellectus Partners LLC Has $613,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 791,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 60.87%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other LyondellBasell Industries NV news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $287,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

