Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 8.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 35.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 890,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 233,079 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 5.4% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 509.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 772,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 645,702 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded down 0.68% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,857,688 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other Intel Corporation news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $51,833.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $55,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $496,438.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

