Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Inovio has a collaboration agreement with several companies and institutes like big pharma companies Roche, AstraZeneca, and the University of Pennsylvania, which not only lend it their expertise but also provide the required funding for development of its pipeline candidates. Also, the company’s progress with its pipeline is impressive. Nonetheless, the company’s targeted cervical cancer market holds huge untapped potential. The initiation of phase III program on its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100, for treatment of cervical dysplasia is encouraging. However, due to the early/mid-stage nature of Inovio’s pipeline, the company is highly dependent on VGX-3100, which is concerning. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded down 2.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 438,500 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $566.63 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 153.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

