Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ITEK) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.62. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 737,777 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITEK shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $74.28 million.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation will post ($1.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 114,932 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111,721 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

