Inland Homes PLC (INL) Insider Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 50,000 shares of Inland Homes PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,414.67).

Stephen Desmond Wicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 100,000 shares of Inland Homes PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,255.59).

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) opened at 65.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 132.33 million. Inland Homes PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 51.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Inland Homes PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Inland Homes PLC

Inland Homes plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in acquiring residential and mixed-use sites and seeks planning consent for development. The Company develops a number of the plots for private sale and sells consented plots to house builders. The Company’s segments include Land, House Building, Contracting, Hotel, Investments, Investment property and others.

