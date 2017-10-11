Infosys Limited (INFY) Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys Limited were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys Limited by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,304,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,704,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Infosys Limited in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys Limited by 6.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited in the second quarter worth about $13,050,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Infosys Limited by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,656,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.40 to $12.88 in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys Limited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Infosys Limited (INFY) opened at 14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Infosys Limited had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

