Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Position Held by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. continued to hold its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.13% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 93,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $185,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 11,922 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

