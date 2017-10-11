INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Group LLC

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.50. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INCR. William Blair lowered INC Research Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered INC Research Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered INC Research Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. INC Research Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ INCR) opened at 54.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. INC Research Holdings has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.34.
INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.76 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that INC Research Holdings will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other INC Research Holdings news, CFO Gregory S. Rush sold 88,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $5,234,713.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,265.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $491,278.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,503.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,792 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in INC Research Holdings by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in INC Research Holdings during the first quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in INC Research Holdings by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 52,884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in INC Research Holdings by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in INC Research Holdings by 5.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INC Research Holdings Company Profile
INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.
