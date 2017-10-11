Imax Corporation (IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) in a report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Imax Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Imax Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Imax Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imax Corporation from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imax Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Imax Corporation (IMAX) traded down 0.805% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.575. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,748 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.844 and a beta of 1.00. Imax Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Imax Corporation had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Imax Corporation’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Imax Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $36,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $184,102.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,201.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imax Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Imax Corporation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax Corporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax Corporation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imax Corporation

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

