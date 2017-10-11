Iii Lloyd I. Miller Acquires 92,000 Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (SA) Stock

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (TSE:SA) insider Iii Lloyd I. Miller acquired 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$53,360.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/iii-lloyd-i-miller-acquires-92000-shares-of-southern-arc-minerals-inc-sa-stock.html.

About Southern Arc Minerals

Seabridge Gold Inc (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned six properties with gold resources. Its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.