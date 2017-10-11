IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust Corporation were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Frederick H. Waddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,309. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Northern Trust Corporation from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG raised Northern Trust Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on Northern Trust Corporation from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ NTRS) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,552 shares. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

