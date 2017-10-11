IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icon Plc were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Icon Plc during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,179 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.59. Icon Plc has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $117.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post $5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

