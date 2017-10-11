IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0645375018877 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) opened at 157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $173.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 473.46% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.76 per share, for a total transaction of $303,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,485.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $8,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,043,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,670,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,734 shares of company stock valued at $23,436,626. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

