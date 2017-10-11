IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.
IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 83.25 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.32.
IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.
In other IBERIABANK Corporation news, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $492,016.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,506.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IBERIABANK Corporation Company Profile
IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.
