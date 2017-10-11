IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

Get IBERIABANK Corporation alerts:

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 128,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.32. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.73 million. Analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

In related news, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $492,016.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,506.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 13,809.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 134,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/iberiabank-corporation-ibkc-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

IBERIABANK Corporation Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.