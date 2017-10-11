Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media stories about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6361730785128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,699 shares. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

HY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

