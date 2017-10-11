Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays PLC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday.

HSE has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Husky Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

Husky Energy (HSE) opened at 15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Husky Energy has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.42.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through two segments. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company’s and other producers’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur and petroleum coke, pipeline transportation, the blending of crude oil and natural gas, and storage of crude oil, diluent and natural gas.

