Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) traded down 1.395% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.785. 4,993,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.138 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,879.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,719,000 after buying an additional 66,453,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,919,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,788,000 after buying an additional 8,101,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,431,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,506,000 after buying an additional 3,937,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,172,000 after buying an additional 2,065,131 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,580,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,511,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $308.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

