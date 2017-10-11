Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.96 million.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) opened at 7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $315.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Hudson Technologies to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

