Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

HDSN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) traded down 15.59% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 5,751,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Airain ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

