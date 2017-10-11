Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) opened at 25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Huaneng Power International Profile

