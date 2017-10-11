HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 347,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 763,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The firm’s market cap is $21.64 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post ($2.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 80,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $166,813.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,925.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,659,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,696 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

