HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Shares Bought by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. HSBC Holdings PLC makes up approximately 2.3% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 2.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 89.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) traded down 1.30% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 829,745 shares. HSBC Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 713.43 and a beta of 0.87.

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. HSBC Holdings PLC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings PLC will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC Holdings PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC Holdings PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on HSBC Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

