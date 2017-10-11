HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) a €102.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.92 ($109.31).

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR HEI) traded up 0.779% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €86.037. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of €17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.821. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €76.95 and a 52-week high of €94.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €82.82 and its 200-day moving average is €84.59.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

