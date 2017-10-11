H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Holdings Held by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors continued to hold its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,357 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.10% of H&R Block worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/hr-block-inc-hrb-holdings-held-by-capital-world-investors.html.

In other H&R Block news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE HRB) opened at 25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.