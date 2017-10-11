Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.78% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 3,278.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

HOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 4.03 on Wednesday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $149.22 million.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Hornbeck Offshore Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($3.06) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/hornbeck-offshore-services-hos-holdings-trimmed-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.