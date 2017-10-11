HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

HFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Howard Weil upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) opened at 36.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.23. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. HollyFrontier Corporation had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 7,017.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,293,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 129.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,204,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,908 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter worth about $24,366,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 741.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,004,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 884,754 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

