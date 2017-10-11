Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1,338,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 84,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 446,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Union Pacific Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Aegis cut shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) opened at 112.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.06 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Union Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

