Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.80.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get Hill-Rom Holdings Inc alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $306,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,005.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $532,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) traded up 2.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,028 shares. Hill-Rom Holdings has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hill-Rom Holdings’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-receives-87-80-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.