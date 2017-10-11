HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter valued at $251,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 29.9% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,192,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 274,634 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 164.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 64,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) opened at 9.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, information technology services, machinery, media, metals and mining, multi-utilities, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, road and rail, specialty retail, tobacco and wireless telecommunication services.

