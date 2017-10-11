Highpower International Inc (HPJ) Director Wen Liang Li Sells 73,806 Shares

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) Director Wen Liang Li sold 73,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $371,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wen Liang Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Wen Liang Li sold 1,800 shares of Highpower International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Wen Liang Li sold 83,152 shares of Highpower International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $424,906.72.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Wen Liang Li sold 117,224 shares of Highpower International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $590,808.96.

On Monday, September 18th, Wen Liang Li sold 100 shares of Highpower International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500.00.

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ HPJ) opened at 5.40 on Wednesday. Highpower International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highpower International Inc will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highpower International stock. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Highpower International worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Highpower International Company Profile

Highpower International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries (Ni-MH) and lithium batteries for both consumer and industrial applications. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries and New Material.

