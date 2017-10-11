Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 33,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) remained flat at $22.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company’s market capitalization is $902.48 million. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 139.54%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

