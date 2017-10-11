Highlander Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) traded up 0.59% on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,867 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.60. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.06%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists primarily of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 65 in-service office properties, one redevelopment asset, two development assets and one office building through an unconsolidated joint venture.

