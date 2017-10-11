Hess Corporation (HES) Position Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hess Corporation were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 266.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 142.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Corporation news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $449,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $168,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,599 shares of company stock worth $873,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) opened at 44.31 on Wednesday. Hess Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The firm’s market cap is $13.93 billion.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Hess Corporation had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post ($4.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess Corporation’s payout ratio is -5.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Hess Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Hess Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Hess Corporation Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

