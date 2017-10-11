Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $86.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 159,430 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $38,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

