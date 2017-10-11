Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €127.24 ($149.69).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 118.173 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €114.92 and its 200-day moving average is €120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of €51.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.456. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €105.60 and a 12 month high of €129.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/henkel-ag-135-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts.html.

