Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €127.24 ($149.69).
Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 118.173 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €114.92 and its 200-day moving average is €120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of €51.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.456. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €105.60 and a 12 month high of €129.65.
