Hecla Mining (HL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hecla Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.670446919198 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) traded up 0.287% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.245. 328,196 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.346 and a beta of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.54 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

