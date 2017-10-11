HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE HLS) opened at 45.29 on Monday. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $981.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $962,693.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,047,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in HealthSouth Corporation by 67.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthSouth Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in HealthSouth Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,641,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthSouth Corporation by 137.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthSouth Corporation by 22.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

