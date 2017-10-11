Head-To-Head Survey: Perceptron (PRCP) vs. The Competition

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perceptron to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Perceptron Inc. alerts:

This table compares Perceptron and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron $77.95 million $5.79 million -781.00 Perceptron Competitors $481.50 million $95.49 million -2.80

Perceptron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. Perceptron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perceptron has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptron’s peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perceptron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perceptron Competitors 48 394 498 9 2.49

Perceptron presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 20.35%. Given Perceptron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perceptron is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Perceptron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Perceptron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron -0.22% 1.00% 0.58% Perceptron Competitors -4.90% 2.01% -0.80%

Summary

Perceptron beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.