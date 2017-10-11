Head to Head Survey: Kyocera Corporation (KYO) versus AMTEK (AME)

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE: KYO) and AMTEK (NYSE:AME) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kyocera Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMTEK pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kyocera Corporation pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMTEK pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kyocera Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera Corporation has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTEK has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera Corporation and AMTEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera Corporation 8.34% 4.96% 3.87% AMTEK 13.26% 16.28% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera Corporation and AMTEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera Corporation $13.37 billion 1.84 $1.88 billion $3.04 21.47 AMTEK $3.99 billion 3.88 $1.04 billion $2.28 29.46

Kyocera Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AMTEK. Kyocera Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMTEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyocera Corporation and AMTEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTEK 0 1 9 0 2.90

AMTEK has a consensus price target of $65.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given AMTEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMTEK is more favorable than Kyocera Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Kyocera Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of AMTEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AMTEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMTEK beats Kyocera Corporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Corporation Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others. The Company’s products include components for semiconductor processing equipment and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, sapphire substrates, automotive components, solar energy products, cutting tools, medical and dental implants, jewelry and applied ceramic related products, page printers and multifunctional products. It also offers information systems and telecommunication services, engineering business, management consulting business, materials for semiconductors, chemical materials and realty development business.

AMTEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets. EIG provides process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and automation markets. It makes monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers and uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electrical test equipment and gas turbine sensors. EMG is a differentiated supplier of precision motion control solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. Its end markets include medical, automation, petrochemical and other industrial markets. It operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

