Head-To-Head Survey: Freeport-McMoran (FCX) versus The Competition

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Freeport-McMoran to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Freeport-McMoran shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Freeport-McMoran shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freeport-McMoran and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoran 2 11 4 0 2.12 Freeport-McMoran Competitors 871 2855 3012 77 2.34

Freeport-McMoran currently has a consensus price target of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Freeport-McMoran’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoran is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Freeport-McMoran has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoran’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoran and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoran $15.31 billion $5.20 billion 20.30 Freeport-McMoran Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -17.22

Freeport-McMoran has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Freeport-McMoran is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoran and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoran 5.97% 10.45% 2.60% Freeport-McMoran Competitors -42,378.23% -5.74% -4.80%

Summary

Freeport-McMoran beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Freeport-McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America.

