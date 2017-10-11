Head to Head Review: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) versus Its Peers

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dynavax Technologies Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation -1,323.99% -92.09% -78.45% Dynavax Technologies Corporation Competitors -5,847.16% -455.60% -43.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation Competitors 732 3033 11520 246 2.73

Dynavax Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 6.60, meaning that their average stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynavax Technologies Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation $7.71 million -$94.16 million -9.37 Dynavax Technologies Corporation Competitors $334.82 million $96.99 million -7.16

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation rivals beat Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Its products include HEPLISAV-B, AZD1419, SD-101, DV281, DV230F and DV1001. HEPLISAV-B is an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. AZD1419 is being developed for the treatment of asthma. SD-101 is an investigational TLR9 agonist designed to elicit a potent and focused immune response to cancer. DV281 is an investigational TLR9 agonist designed specifically for focused delivery to primary lung tumors and lung metastases. DV230F is indicated for the treatment of Liver Tumors. DV1001 targets TLR 7 and 8 agonist for multiple malignancies. DV230F and DV1001 are in pre-clinical stage of development.

