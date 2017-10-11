Head to Head Review: Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP) & Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ: AAAP) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Advanced Accelerator Applications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Accelerator Applications and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Accelerator Applications -33.83% -16.05% -11.18% Repligen Corporation 15.61% 9.90% 5.93%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Accelerator Applications has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Accelerator Applications and Repligen Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Accelerator Applications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Repligen Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Advanced Accelerator Applications currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.34%. Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Repligen Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen Corporation is more favorable than Advanced Accelerator Applications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Accelerator Applications and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Accelerator Applications N/A N/A N/A ($0.88) -75.84 Repligen Corporation $113.32 million 12.35 $29.54 million $0.51 73.47

Repligen Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Accelerator Applications. Advanced Accelerator Applications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Advanced Accelerator Applications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer. The Company has a portfolio of nine diagnostic positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) products. PET and SPECT are imaging techniques in molecular nuclear diagnostics (MND) with applications in clinical oncology, cardiology, neurology and inflammatory/infectious diseases. Its commercial products include Gluscan/Gluscan 500/Barnascan, FluoroChol, MIBITEC/Adamibi, DOPAVIEW, Leukokit, Neurolite, SomaKit and NETSPOT. Additional MND product candidates include Annexin V-128, a SPECT product candidate for the imaging of apoptotic and necrotic lesions with potential applications in a range of indications.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products. It provides Protein A ligands, a component of Protein A chromatography resins (media) used in the purification of virtually all monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based drugs on the market or in development. Its chromatography portfolio includes various products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. Its OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns (PPCs) are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics. Its filtration products include XCell Alternating Tangential Flow (ATF) Systems and Sius tangential flow filtration (TFF) cassettes. Sius TFF cassettes are used to concentrate clinical and commercial-stage biologic drugs.

