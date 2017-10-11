Head-To-Head Contrast: Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) vs. Its Competitors

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is one of 44 public companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Potbelly Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Potbelly Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Potbelly Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Potbelly Corporation has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Potbelly Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly Corporation $415.98 million $39.72 million 73.24 Potbelly Corporation Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -4.43

Potbelly Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly Corporation. Potbelly Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Potbelly Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly Corporation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Potbelly Corporation Competitors 272 1551 2144 73 2.50

Potbelly Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Potbelly Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Potbelly Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly Corporation 1.03% 8.68% 6.15% Potbelly Corporation Competitors 1.77% 12.50% 1.76%

Summary

Potbelly Corporation rivals beat Potbelly Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Potbelly Corporation

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had a domestic base of 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Of these, the company operated 411 shops, and franchisees operated 30 shops, as of December 25, 2016. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had 13 international franchised shops, which included 11 shops in the Middle East, a shop in the United Kingdom and a shop in Canada. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had domestic franchise shops in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

