Head to Head Contrast: Duluth Holdings (DLTH) and Its Rivals

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Duluth Holdings to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings 4.64% 17.05% 11.69% Duluth Holdings Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Duluth Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings 0 3 5 0 2.63 Duluth Holdings Competitors 240 1233 1881 72 2.52

Duluth Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $27.01, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Duluth Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth Holdings is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Duluth Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duluth Holdings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings $411.57 million $37.84 million 35.05 Duluth Holdings Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.63

Duluth Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Duluth Holdings. Duluth Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Duluth Holdings has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth Holdings’ peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duluth Holdings beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Duluth Holdings Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs. The retail segment includes revenues from the Company’s retail and outlet stores. The Company offers its products under the Duluth Trading brand. The Company’s Website, www.duluthtrading.com, serves as a storefront for its product assortment. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated 14 retail stores and two outlet stores. The Company’s stores range in size from approximately 6,000 to 14,000 selling square feet. The Company’s products also include Ballroom jeans, Duluthflex clothing, Armachillo shirts, Dry on the Fly pants, Armachillo underwear and No-Yank Tank.

